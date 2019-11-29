CLOSE
Ohio African Safari Wildlife Park Fire Claims Ten Animals

A fire that erupted at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio has claimed the lives of some of the animals that were housed there.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to authorities, 10 animals died in the fire. They are: three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and one springbok.

Many animals, including a zebra who escaped, were able to get out of the park.

Port Clinton firefighters, along with those from Danbury Township and Catawba Island, were able to “respond” to the fire.

The wildlife park, located in Port Clinton at 267 S Lightner Road, took to Facebook to give an update on what happened:

Meanwhile, one of the Facebook users caught the wildlife park on video (courtesy of Megan Marie Lenthe):

