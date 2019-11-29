CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Klay Thompson Finally Gives Warriors Fans Something To Smile About

The injured Warrior got game both on the court and in the booth...

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

It’s been a lackluster season for the Golden State Warriors as they opened up their new Chase Center facility in San Francisco, going from NBA contenders to a 4-15 team that seems lottery-bound in the NBA draft. Enter Klay Thompson to inject some good feelings into the mix for last year’s Western Conference champions.

Of course, the Warriors’ down season is due to the fact that Kevin Durant broke boogie to Brooklyn, Thompson is out for the year with an ACL injury, and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry sidelined with a wrist injury of his own.

Still, there were some reasons to smile at the Chase Center recently as Thompson put on the NBA analyst hat for a minute during the Warriors and Chicago Bulls game, showing that he might have a bright future ahead of him after he hangs up his jersey for good in a decade and change.

From commenting on the game to interviewing a current teammate, Klay knows how to have fun when he’s on the microphone talking to viewers at home. Check out some of his clips below and enjoy the show.

Photo: Getty

Klay Thompson Finally Gives Warriors Fans Something To Smile About  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close