CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’ Family Thanksgiving [Video]

Kev is aggi.

Jumanji The Next Level

Source: Sony / Sony

The holidays are in full swing and Jumanji: The Next Level is poised to be the film of the season. All of the cast got together to celebrate over dinner and they did not disappoint.

As spotted on Comic Book, the four stars of the sequel broke bread together for Thanksgiving. As expected the meet up was lighthearted in nature with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan celebrating the project’s release. Unfortunately, Kevin Hart didn’t get the group text but decided to crash the gathering. What ensues is best described as awkward hilarity.

In the almost three-minute clip, the Philadelphia comedian isn’t falling for the old “it must have been stuck in my outbox” jig and puts his peers on notice. Upon further inspection, the dinner was very thoughtfully planned to exclude him on purpose and even have Nick Jonas in the house via a cardboard cutout. This infuriates Kev and sends him into a mini rage as he destroys some of the food and takes a shot of the Jonas replica.

You can see the “A Very Jumanji Thanksgiving” video below.

Photo: SONY

Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’ Family Thanksgiving [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close