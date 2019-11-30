Did You Know Your Christmas Tree Can Make You Sick?

Have you heard of “Christmas Tree Syndrome?”

Yelp that is what doctors are calling the illness you can get from your Christmas tree. So before you go in your storage room, basement or attic and grab those Christmas ornaments you should check this out!

“Many of the people who have allergies will be bothered,” said Dr. Roger Friedman with Ohio ENT and Allergy.

Dr. Friedman goes in detail about how the ornaments collected pollutants like dust and mold while sitting around waiting for the next holiday season to be used again on a tree.

“Many times, even if you have an artificial tree that if you have any ornaments collecting dust and mold, that when you bring them out and put them on, you’re going to stir up everything,” said Dr. Friedman said. “Actually, they will be more bothered just getting the ornaments.”

He also says that if you buy a real Christmas tree, those trees have collected dust, dirt, pollen and other allergens that can make people sick.

So what can you do to have a healthy Christmas without getting sick from your tree? Dr. Friedman says to wash all ornaments, trees (live or man-made) and all house decorations to avoid having your allergies go from 0 to 100.

Source: 10TV

