Mike Tyson's Northeast Ohio Mansion is Now a Church!

Source: IZZY/WENN.com / WENN

There was a period when Boxing legend Mike Tyson owned a house in Trumbull County.  Now, it has become a church.

Tyson’s one-time mansion went through a four-year renovation period that has just been done by members of Living Word Sanctuary.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Tyson’s former mansion was donated to the church by the previous owner. Living Word Sanctuary was only responsible to pay about $50,000 in back-taxes.

The building remained in place for the most part, with only one part of the mansion being the pool and whirlpool room that was the most challenging to fill.  It took the church a year to use sand and cement to cover that space, which is now able to fill 140 members or visitors.

The living room is now a meeting space, while the basketball court stays put.

The church’s leader, Pastor Nick DeJacimo, credits God for the success of securing the mansion and renovating to fit the congregation, despite those who were not thrilled with the idea.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of IZZY and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Mike Tyson's Northeast Ohio Mansion is Now a Church!

