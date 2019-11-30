CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Album That Perfectly Describe Being FWB

6th Annual Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Before SZA and Cardi B gave us albums to help us heal from f***boy and f***girl madness, there was only one Queen who had the personal experience, passion and vocals to tell the story of a 20-something woman (or man) going through relationship issues. That Queen is Mary J. Blige, and 25 years ago, she released her second studio album My Life which took her career, and her fan base, to another level.

These days, it feels as though anything that happened before the Internet existed didn’t actually happen. For example, millennials think the idea of having a friend with benefits is something they created. But Auntie Mary has been talking about her FWB situationship since 1994.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the classic album, hit the flip to check out the lyrics that perfectly describe the many stages of having a friend with bennies.

11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Album That Perfectly Describe Being FWB  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close