CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Billy Dee Williams Declares Himself Gender-Fluid

The legendary actor identifies with both sexes and has no problem stating as much...

New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 2

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Looks like Billy Dee Williams isn’t afraid to evolve with the times and get in touch with his softer, feminine side. In a recent Esquire interview he described himself as gender fluid and admitted that he considers himself “feminine” at times.

What the heck are they putting in Colt 45? (We kid, we kid).

In the surprising interview that’s sure to have conservatives considering boycotting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in a few weeks, Lando Calrissian (Williams character in the classic film franchise), revealed that at times he identifies with the female gender and has no problem letting anyone know as much.

“I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

For the record, there’s a lot of women out there way harder than these dudes so we’re not sure just because you might feel soft at times that’s a reason to say it’s a female trait. Just sayin.’ Still, good for him.

The revelation comes on the cusp of Williams reprising his classic role of Lando Calrissian in the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so we totally expect a massive amount of support and naturally social media backlash from those who like their Star Wars as “pure” as the driven white snow. SMH.

Ultimately Williams doesn’t care what people think (nor should anyone) and simply says “Be yourself” before acknowledging, “I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

Still as cool as he was in the 80’s, b.

Billy Dee Williams Declares Himself Gender-Fluid  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close