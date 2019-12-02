Congratulations to CEO and Head Chief Executive Officer Mary Winston!

She was named Head Officer of the fortune 500 company Bed,Bath and Beyond.

Winston is the first black woman to lead a fortune 500 company.

Winston being appointed comes in the midst of Bed, Bath & Beyond facing a decline in sales, series of layoffs, and 40 store closures.

Every one is rooting that she can bring this company back to life!

You go girl!

Source: thegrio.com

First Black Woman Leads A Fortune 500 Company was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted December 2, 2019

