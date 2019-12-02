Kanye West is a man with many thoughts, new adventures, and a new family game that maybe you and your family will play one day.

Kanye introduced this game called “The Dictionary” to his wife’s family here’s how it goes;

Each person has their own dictionary and one person gets to choose what page every one looks at. On the page chosen each person will underline the words on the page that are positive.

A family member will then begin to go down the list and if somebody disagrees then the family will stop to discuss why or why not it is a positive word.

Source: huffpost.com

Kanye West Has A New Family Game was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted December 2, 2019

