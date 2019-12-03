CLOSE
WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute Performance on The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

If you follow Solange on Instagram hopefully you’ve been fortunate to see her go live rehearsing blessing us with a preview of remixed music from her album ‘When I Get Home’.  Up until now, we had no idea what she was rehearsing for but after this performance, we are guessing that this performance on The Tonight Show was one of the things she was preparing for.

Host Jimmy Fallon introed the mini-concert with the news that the directors cut of ‘When I Get Home’ performance art will be available on all digital platforms next week.

Solange and her all-black band and dancers performed just over nine minutes long with a melody of songs from her album ‘When I Get Home’ released in February of 2019.  The performance included “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz,” “Almeda,” and more.

Solange might have just made the blackest performance ever on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and we stan!  Watch it for yourself here.

We just want to know when Solange with hit the road with a full tour…

[caption id="attachment_2939512" align="alignleft" width="884"] Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty[/caption] It’s pretty safe to say that Black History Month has been trash, but thanks to Solange, she has salvaged the very last hours of February to give us the Black anthem we’ve been waiting for. At midnight on Friday (10pm Pacific time) the 32-year-old soul singer dropped her newest album “When I Come Home.” And babeeeeee, it’s a bop. https://twitter.com/BeyLegion/status/1101358474640982016 The 19 track album, which features the likes of Pharrell, Tyler, The Creator, Cassie and Gucci Mane, is an “exploration of origin” that is a “meshing together static R&B, funk, Zydeco and blues,” NPR writes. If the Black Twitter reviews are any indication of how great this album is, Ms. Knowles will definitely clutch a few a more Grammys under her belt with this one in 2020. Here’s what her fans have to say about her new joint.

