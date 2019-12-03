CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Here’s The Buzzz: Beyoncé Drops Holiday Merchandise To Help You Sleigh This Season

Tis’ the season to buy some Beyoncé merchandise! While the beauty isn’t on tour, she did drop some holiday merchandise for those of you who have loved ones in the Bey hive. The Queen B released enough merch for everyone on your shopping list that wants to show off their love for Beyoncé.

View this post on Instagram

Shop all holiday items now ❄️ #shopbeyonce

A post shared by Shop Beyoncé (@shopbeyonce) on

The line includes everything from a t-shirt with baby Bey’s face on it to statement tees, sweaters to keep you warm in this cold weather, joggers, a tote, and a knit scarf. Literally, you can satisfy anyone! If clothes aren’t your thing, no worries, Bey is allowing you to show off your love in other ways.

You can get a poster for your room, a $25.00 sleep mask that would be great for a flight (it literally says, “I’m sleep”), a mug for your morning coffee and ornaments for the tree. There’s even an $85.00 woven blanket to keep you warm for when you tell your (ex)-man “to the left, to the left.”

The items that #TeamBeautiful loves? The t-shirt with Beyoncé dressed up as Santa and reads, “Your Favorite Wrapper” and priced at $40.00.

The best part? You can wrap up the gifts in holiday Beyoncé wrapping paper. Now this is how you sleigh the holidays the Beyoncé way!

Pricing starts at $15.00 and nothing is over $85.00. I love that she kept the gifts at affordable prices with something almost everyone can afford.

Beauties, will you be buying? You can shop the collection here.

DON’T MISS:

Who Wore It Best? Beyoncé, Eve, And Kourtney Kardashian All Love This Blinged Out Naeem Khan Suit [POLL]

FAB FINDS: Vamp Out Like Beyoncé And Score Her Deep Rouge Lipstick At An Affordable Price

Beyonces MUA Sir John Teams Up With Luminess Cosmetics For A Limited Edition Lion King’ Inspired Line

2019 Fashion Awards - Feature Image

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

17 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The 2019 Fashion Awards

The 2019 Fashion Awards is an annual celebration held by The British Fashion Council. The event brings out the best in fashion and entertainment for a night of celebration in the fashion industry. This year, Robyn Rihanna Fenty received the Urban Luxe Award for her Fenty brand, which just launched in May! The occasion brought out some of our favorite Black models including Halima Aden, Winnie Harlow, Jourdan Dunn and more. Stars like Janet Jackson were also in attendance. Keep clicking to check out our favorite looks from the red carpet.

 

Here’s The Buzzz: Beyoncé Drops Holiday Merchandise To Help You Sleigh This Season  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close