Lil Wayne Announces His New Strain of Marijuana… Here’s Where to Buy it

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Over the last decade marijuana has become increasingly more legal across the United States. With that, hundreds of growers, smoke shops and celebrity endorsers have stepped into the light as well, and the latest just so happens to be one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Lil Wayne took to his Instagram the other day to announce his own brand new strain, set to compete with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and all the rest.

As of now the only places selling Tunechi’s new strain are out in California. So if you’re in the area and are fortunate enough to dab-ble in it, let us know on our social media!

Matty Willz is an on-air personality for Z1079. Follow him on Instagram here!

Lil Wayne Announces His New Strain of Marijuana… Here’s Where to Buy it  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

