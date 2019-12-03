CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Bond Hill charged with shooting and killing his father

Bond was set at $1.5 million Tuesday for a man accused of gunning down his father inside their Bond Hill home.

Brandon Evegan-Matthews, 28, was arrested early Monday on charges of murder and felonious assault.

Cincinnati police took him into custody shortly before 5:30 a.m. when they were called to his home in the 5100 block of Grafton Avenue.

Evegan-Matthews “shot the victim multiple times with a firearm causing his death,” detectives wrote in a criminal complaint. He was arrested based on an investigation, evidence, and interviews.

This is not the first time Evegan-Matthews has been accused of attacking his father in their Grafton Avenue home, court records show.

He has been arrested twice before, on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

According to a March 2014 police sworn statement, Evegan-Matthews argued with his father and then cut him with a pair of scissors on both hands, his forehead and back of his head.

A temporary protection order was issued against Evegan-Matthews, ordering him to stay away from his father, court records state.

But the case was “ignored,” and the protection order was canceled just a few days later.

In July 2015, police wrote in another affidavit Evegan-Matthews hit his father in the head with a cooking pan.

A judge issued another temporary protection order against the son, but that also was canceled, and the domestic violence charge was dismissed, court records state.

An attorney said in court Tuesday Evegan-Matthews has a diagnosed but untreated psychotic disorder.

His mother told the judge her son has had mental problems since he was 19 but refuses to see a doctor.

(Source)

Bond Hill charged with shooting and killing his father  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close