Former ‘VIBE’ & BET Editor Jermaine Hall Launches ‘LEVEL’ Publication

This new venture aims its focus on the lifestyle needs of "Black and brown men 30 & Up."

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Backstage

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Publications geared towards the lifestyle needs of men have existed for decades, but few have focused on the Black and Brown segment of this group. Enter LEVEL, a new venture from former VIBE  & BET editor Jermaine Hall, which will join the Medium network of publications.

LEVEL‘s gameplan is to off, in its words, “the best commentary on race, identity and culture for men of color, as well as tips on how to live your best life. Men can visit LEVEL for advice on parenting, sex, relationships, marriage, and more.”

Joining Hall on the editorial side is Executive Editor Peter Rubin, Jada Gomez, and Hanif Abdurraqib. Guest pieces from Bun B, Panama D. Jackson (who is listed as a writer for LEVEL), Shane Paul Neil, David Dennis Jr., and more are also featured in LEVEL’s new publication push.

To learn more, click here. And congratulations to Jermaine Hall and the LEVEL team.

Photo: Getty

Former ‘VIBE’ & BET Editor Jermaine Hall Launches ‘LEVEL’ Publication  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

