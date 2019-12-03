CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Scarlett Johansson Reunites With Her Family of Assassins In First Trailer to ‘Black Widow’

Natasha Romanoff returns to where it all started for her and looks to settle some old scores...

Black Widow poster

Source: Walt Disney Pictures / Walt Disney Pictures

When Marvel first introduced their cinematic version of The Avengers back in 2012, Black Widow didn’t necessarily get the promotional love from the company that her male cohorts did (she didn’t even get her own action figure until parents began to complain about her absence in The Avengers toy line).

Fast forward seven years later and not only has Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow become a mainstay in the MCU (well, until Endgame anyway), but she’s finally getting her own spinoff film and it looks pretty damn good.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow finds Natasha Romanoff on the run and going back home to settle some old scores. Aside from the expected action packed scenes a Marvel movie trailer are known for, we also get our first glimpse at the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Rachel Weisz as Melina, and a quick look at the film’s villain, Task Master.

While there are rumors floating around about appearances from Tony Stark, Winter Soldier and even a wild theory that we’ll be introduced to Thunderbolt Ross’s version of the Red Hulk, the trailer doesn’t seem to even suggest any of the above is going to happen. Then again, Marvel does play such secrets close to the chest so you never know.

Check out the trailer for Black Widow below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops come May 2020.

Scarlett Johansson Reunites With Her Family of Assassins In First Trailer to ‘Black Widow’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close