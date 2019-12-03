CLOSE
AARP Celebrates Hip-Hop’s Pioneers, Kicks Off Series With Rakim [Video]

The non-profit organization is celebrating the culture by linking up with some of it's triple OG's.

Rakim x AARP

Source: AARP / AARP Studios

As Hip-Hop inches closer and closer to its 50th birthday, AARP has decided to help the greatest culture ever created (no disrespect to anyone) prepare for the milestone with a new video series featuring the Hip-Hop pioneers who themselves have hit the half-century mark or are close to it. For their first installment in their new series, Hip-Hop journalist Nick Huff Barili sits down with the legendary God MC himself, Rakim Allah before he was set to take the stage in New York City.

Speaking on the importance of Hip-Hop back in the day to what advice OG Rakim would’ve given to teenage Rakim, the “Microphone Fiend” rapper comes across as the man we should all strive to be at the tender age of 51.

Packing in a lot in just six minutes, the R still remains humble, even when speaking on being the first rapper to catch a million-dollar record deal.

“All I knew was that we was doing something good,” said Rakim about securing the bag. “I’m a little young cat sitting there, and you know everything’s going on from LL inviting y’all out on his tour. Okay, y’all got a chance to go overseas and tour. Y’all got a chance to be on this TV show… Then it’s like, yeah, you’re going to get a million-dollar contract. It was me realizing that I was becoming not successful in a monetary way, but I was doing something right with the pen, and the mic.”

Check out the interview below and check out AARP’s new Hip-Hop page when you get a chance.

AARP Celebrates Hip-Hop’s Pioneers, Kicks Off Series With Rakim [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

