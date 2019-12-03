According to 10tv.com Police in Johnstown, Ohio are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Summer Bennett who is 5ft 4in and weighs around 140 pounds, was last seen Tuesday around 1:50 am.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue tight stonewashed jeans, and white shoes.
If anyone has any information about Bennett, they are asked to call Johnstown police at 740-967-0911 or 740-967-9911.
Courtesy of 10tv
OHIO: Police are asking for help to find Missing Girl was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com