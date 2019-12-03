CLOSE
OHIO: Police are asking for help to find Missing Girl

According to 10tv.com Police in Johnstown, Ohio are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Summer Bennett who is 5ft 4in and weighs around 140 pounds, was last seen Tuesday around 1:50 am.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnstown police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue tight stonewashed jeans, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information about Bennett, they are asked to call Johnstown police at 740-967-0911 or 740-967-9911.

Courtesy of 10tv

Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

20 photos Launch gallery

Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

Continue reading Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

[caption id="attachment_3064439" align="alignleft" width="947"] Source: Tasia Wells / Getty[/caption] The stars such as Zazie Beetz, Sasheer Zamata and EJ Johnson were out last night in Beverly Hills for a good cause: Celebrating and supporting LGBTQ youth at the Trevor Live 2019. The event, which was hosted by Beetz and Sasheer, was put on by The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. A parade of celebs, including Samira Wiley and Jesse Williams, shined on the red carpet to lend their name and help end this crippling epidemic. So take a look at the guests at Trevor Live and celebs such as Keke Palmer at the Time 100 Next party and Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala, who were all out here stuntin’ in the streets over the past week.

OHIO: Police are asking for help to find Missing Girl  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

