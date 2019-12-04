CLOSE
Kandi Checks Todd Over His Lack of Parenting Their Newborn!

Kandi and Todd just welcomed a beautiful baby girl via surrogate and it seems like they got a few little issues to work out when it comes to parenting. The couple decided to create a vlog of their experience as parents over the age of 40 yrs old and things went a little left.

According to Bossip.com, they almost began to disagree immediately and Kandi had to let Todd know that she didn’t appreciate him staying out two nights in a row right after Baby Blaze was brought home. One of those nights he partied with Apollo Nida and he hasn’t changed one single diaper yet.

Get him all the way together Kandi!

Kandi Checks Todd Over His Lack of Parenting Their Newborn!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

