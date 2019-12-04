Green Township Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar in the 5400 block of Northbend Road.

According to the 911 caller, the robbery unfolded around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning when the suspect held her at gunpoint and forced her to open the store’s safe.

“He took- he took my deposits, he snatched the phones, and he took the money out the [inaudible],” the caller said.

Police have released video of the incident with the hope of identifying the individual responsible for the early morning robbery.

They describe him as being around 5′5″.

Anyone with information on the man in the video is asked to contact the Green Township Police Department at (513) 574-007 or Crime Stoppers.

(Source)

Suspect holds employee at gunpoint while robbing Family Dollar was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 100.3: