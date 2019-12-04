CLOSE
Dame Dash’s Baby Mamas Looking To Get Unpaid Child Support from Lee Daniels

They getting that backpay by any means necessary...

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

For the past few months Dame Dash has been involved in a nasty court battle with his baby mamas over unpaid child support.  Once again, Lee Daniels has found himself square in the middle of it.

According to TMZ, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales have decided to ditch Dame to the side of the road and head straight to Lee Daniels himself to get the $950K that Dash owes them in child support. Clever move if you feel Dame would just continue to stall on paying up.

But it’s not like Daniels will have to come out of his own pocket to settle the debt but instead have it taken out of the $5 million settlement he reached with Dame Dash earlier this year but interestingly enough they don’t want it up front and in one shot.

The deal calls for the women to be paid in installments of several thousand dollars per quarter until the total of $950k is paid in full.
Rachel and Cindy had this idea earlier this year when they sued Lee to get direct payments.Can’t say we saw that coming.

Dash meanwhile continues to apparently struggle with his debts as the report stats he had trouble paying off a $2,400 tab.

We remember a time when Dame was rolling in so much dough he once said he would throw away socks after wearing them once. SMH.

Dame Dash’s Baby Mamas Looking To Get Unpaid Child Support from Lee Daniels  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

