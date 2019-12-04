CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Man Kills Wife In 16th OVI Crash!

A Columbus man has come to be known as a “habitual drunk driver” by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. With an extensive arrest record and a total of 36 driving suspensions including one active, you’d think he would not be someone eager to get behind the wheel.

Unfortunately that is not the case for 53-year-old Robert Ellis. After his most recent, fatal incident he is now facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and his 16th OVI charge!

On October 16th of this year, Ellis was driving under the influence when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of his 51-year-old wife, Dawn Ellis.

The crash occurred around 4:48 p.m. when Ellis was driving was traveling eastbound on Alkire Road west of Johnson Road. He came to a curve in the road and he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Robert was taken to a Grant Hospital and sadly his wife and passenger, Dawn, was pronounced dead at the scene by Prairie Township Fire Medics.

Ellis has been previously convicted of driving under the influence 13 times dating back as far as 1985.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin had this to say about Ellis,

“While investigating this fatal traffic crash it was very clear to investigators that Mr. Ellis is one of the worst habitual repeat offenders of drunk driving we have seen. He has no regard for human life continuing to be an extreme danger to the motoring public due to his criminal behavior of operating vehicles while impaired. It is further evident in this case in which he caused the death of his wife while having a blood alcohol of .185, which is more than double the legal limit,” Baldwin said.

 FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF DALLAS BALDWIN

Robert and Dawn had only been married a few months before this tragedy occurred. Sources close to the couple say the relationship was “volatile and alcohol fueled” and that Ellis would sit and drink “all day.”

The charges Robert Ellis is facing are 2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, as a first and a second-degree felony and 2 counts of operating a vehicle under the influence as a third-degree felony, because he is an outstanding repeat offender.

He was indicted on December 2nd and has since been arrested and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

Source: NBC4i 

Ohio Man Kills Wife In 16th OVI Crash!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close