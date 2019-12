We are 20 days away from Christmas and as we go out and start purchasing gifts lets look out for scammers!

If you plan on buying gift cards The department of Homeland Security is warning shoppers to make sure the protective scratch-off are on the back of the card hasn’t been tampered with before you buy it.

Homeland also suggest buying gift cards that are kept behind the counters!

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 23 hours ago

