Jay-Z is one of the most successful entertainers and businessmen of our time. People often say they’d pass up on large amounts of money just to sit down and talk to Jay for an hour. Here are some of the secrets to his success. One is that he accepts help from mentor, he demands respect, and he dreamed enormously.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

