Theater Junkies, Rejoice! Check Out These Trailers For Some Of The Most Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movies

Warner Bros. Hosts A Special Screening Of "Just Mercy"

The Most Exciting Films Coming Out Over The Next Few Months

Whether you like going to the movie theater for the actual films or you’re just interesting in some serious popcorn consumption, the next couple months are looking stacked. When it comes to movies, it seems like there’s always either nothing to see or a million good films coming out at once, and right now, the latter is looking to be the case for the end of 2019 into 2020.

Right now, there’s a ton of good, buzz-worthy films in theaters like Knives Out, Queen & Slim, and 21 Bridges to name a few–but over the course of the next couple months, there’s only going to be more competition for viewers’ attention.

Check out these trailers for some of the most highly-anticipated movies coming in December 2019 and into 2020:

  • Just Mercy is sure to be a tear-jerker. Starring Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Brie Larson, it’s one of those movies that will probably be as hard to watch as it is important. Take a look at the latest trailer down below.

  • The first trailer for No Time To Die just dropped earlier this week, and it’s got a lot of people seriously excited. Fans already love James Bond movies, but with stars like Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas in the mix, the anticipation for this one is at an all time high.

  • Even though (**SPOILER ALERT**) Natasha already died in Avengers: Endgame, her story isn’t over quite yet. Marvel finally got around to making Black Widow–a movie fans have been asking for since the middle of the decade–and the surprise release of the first trailer only has people more intrigued.

  • The trailer for Antebellum doesn’t give much away about the actual movie, and for a lot of people, that’s a good thing. Janelle Monáe stars in this intriguing time travel horror film that you’ll just have to see to believe.

  • When the trailer for The Photograph was first released, everyone was drawn into the love story between Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. Has there ever been a more perfect Valentine’s Day release?

  • Though it’s hit some bumps in the road on the production side, you can’t deny that the story behind The Banker seems like a hit. Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie star in this film that shows them buying up property in white neighborhoods and selling it to black people.

  • And last but certainly not least: Bad Boys For Life. Fans have been waiting on Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to come together for another Bad Boys film–and it’s finally happening in 2020.

Theater Junkies, Rejoice! Check Out These Trailers For Some Of The Most Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Movies

