CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Solo SZN: 6 Surprisingly Fun Things To Do When Spending The Holidays Alone

Young African woman in Santa hat with shopping bag

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

Sometimes due to circumstances beyond your control, spending the holidays with your family is just not an option. As millenials, that’s a hard pill to swallow. You’re so use to the tradition of being back home with your loved ones that even thought of spending Christmas alone can send you into a dark spiral.

It doesn’t help that the media pushes the idea of being with family for the holidays down our throats. You know the infamous saying like “Family is everything!”, or the popular George Burns quote, “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” But what if you live on the other side of the country? Or you don’t have the funds to return home to your family this year. Or what if you just simply don’t like your family?

There are many reasons that folks end up having to spend the holidays alone. But don’t fret! Believe it or not, you’re not alone in being alone. One Tweeter even sent out an invitation to fellow holiday loners, writing, “If you are spending the Christmas eve alone in the city away from your family, you are welcome to join me at my table in the cafe of the Grand Regal Hotel… Let’s celebrate together.”

The holiday feels will definitely try to creep in and make you feel like you can’t enjoy the holiday without the company of your loved ones. But quite the contrary. There are lots of fun ways to keep the yuletide vibes going while spending Christmas alone. Hit the flip for solo dolo holiday ideas.

Solo SZN: 6 Surprisingly Fun Things To Do When Spending The Holidays Alone  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close