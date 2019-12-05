CLOSE
Justin Timberlake Addresses Cheating Rumors!

2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF11 / Getty

Justin Timberlake is speaking out those cheating rumors after pics leaked of him and his Palmer co-star being way too affectionate with each other on the balcony of a bar in New Orleans.

Timberlake is currently filming a new project with actress Alisha Wainwright when they were spotted on the balcony holding hands under the table and being very flirtatious just last month. Now, he is revealing what went down that night.

Justin posted this message to social media’

According to InTouchWeekly, his wife, Jessica Biel, has no plans to visit him on set.

Your Thoughts?

Justin Timberlake Addresses Cheating Rumors!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

