CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

LOCAL: Akron Native Offers Himself Online as The “Christmas Teddy Bear” and Fake Boyfriend

Christmas Glow Festival In Toronto

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

An Akron man has gone viral after offering himself for “sale” during the Holiday season.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Matthew James posted that he will be your brand new Christmas boyfriend this holiday season, with a photo of himself posing…seductively?…in a teddy bear onesie in front of a highly-decorated Christmas tree.

James took to Facebook on its Marketplace section with this description:

His original post read,“Hey girls are you in the market for a brand new Christmas boyfriend? We have a Christmas special we only have one left and it’s a one-of-a-kind item possibly will never be seen again once bought…show up to the Christmas dinner with the man of your dreams that your family will finally love guarantee or your money back.

The initial cost for his “services?”  $10,000!  James was willing to negotiate though.

He was able to get 32,000 views, and even 500 women to contact him.  The views, however, ended when Facebook took down the post.

James just wanted to make others laugh when he posted in Marketplace, and thought it was “cute” since he’s also a single father.

He hopes it gets others in the Christmas spirit.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Tanespol Suren / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

21 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

Continue reading How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

LOCAL: Akron Native Offers Himself Online as The “Christmas Teddy Bear” and Fake Boyfriend  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close