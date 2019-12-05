An Akron man has gone viral after offering himself for “sale” during the Holiday season.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Matthew James posted that he will be your brand new Christmas boyfriend this holiday season, with a photo of himself posing…seductively?…in a teddy bear onesie in front of a highly-decorated Christmas tree.

James took to Facebook on its Marketplace section with this description:

His original post read,“Hey girls are you in the market for a brand new Christmas boyfriend? We have a Christmas special we only have one left and it’s a one-of-a-kind item possibly will never be seen again once bought…show up to the Christmas dinner with the man of your dreams that your family will finally love guarantee or your money back.

The initial cost for his “services?” $10,000! James was willing to negotiate though.

He was able to get 32,000 views, and even 500 women to contact him. The views, however, ended when Facebook took down the post.

Single dad markets himself as 'Christmas Teddy Bear,' a fake boyfriend for the holidays https://t.co/bbd1UK088A — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) December 4, 2019

James just wanted to make others laugh when he posted in Marketplace, and thought it was “cute” since he’s also a single father.

He hopes it gets others in the Christmas spirit.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Tanespol Suren / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

LOCAL: Akron Native Offers Himself Online as The “Christmas Teddy Bear” and Fake Boyfriend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com