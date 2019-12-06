FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 12/6/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige stops by to talk about the Ohio Kings opening game this Saturday.

Alicia Reese calls in to speak about local politics.

Today’s Plate:

Local politics was the main topic on today’s plate. As many getting ready for the 2020 campaigns, callers and those who are running for different positions weigh in on their own campaigns. Including Alicia Reece and Kelli Prather.

As rumors continue about Marvin Lewis moving to the Dallas Cowboys, callers voice their opinion on the NFL.

A story was aired on the local news that a mother of 5 is living out of her car after her home caught on fire. Many around the city called in to lead a helping hand.

