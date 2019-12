It seems like now everyone is crazy about CBD products. Many people claim that CBD is an effective treatment for pain and even cancer. But there is no solid research to prove it. So, the FDA has started warning companies that sell CBD products because it hasn’t been deemed safe for use in foods for either animals or people.

Jazzy Report: Is CBD Safe?

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

