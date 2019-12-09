EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music Video For “Show Me Love”

Alicia Keys, who’s gearing up to host the GRAMMYs for the second time, recently released a sweet song with Miguel called “Show Me Love” and it’s a vibe.
Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
You may have already seen the music video for the remix featuring 21 Savage or the visual sonic experience version, but today a live performance music video for the original premiered on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Facebook page. Set in a sexy black and blue room and in true R&B duet form, Alicia Keys and Miguel trade chilling notes as a live band plays behind them. Keys is featured on the keys herself, and we even got a bit of crowd participation.
Check it out below…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Show Me Love” comes from Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album, A.L.I.C.I.A., which due in 2020 along with her autobiography, More Myself: A Journey.
Last week Keys told Billboard that working on both was “the best therapy I ever had,” she said. “I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted. When you’re living it, you’re not really reflecting on it.”
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
Alicia Keys Returns To Host The 2020 Grammys
Alicia Keys To Release Memoir Titled ‘More Myself’
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom Joyner Cruise 2020
25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks
25 of Alicia Keys’ Most Fire Looks
1. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Alicia Keys/Twitter 9 of 25
10. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. 25 of Alicia Keys' Most Fire Looks Throughout the YearsSource:Getty 25 of 25
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music Video For “Show Me Love” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com