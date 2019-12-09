In many African cultures slavery was an “accepted domestic practice” but there were different rules Russ says. Their slaves had rights, and were often treated like a part of the families they served. In reality, a lot of Africans were selling slaves to Americans and the Kings and other leaders had no idea how badly their people were being treated in America. This idea of “us selling us” is unfortunately still prevalent in our communities. A sex trafficking ring was broken up in Florida and 104 people were arrested. Of those 104, 90-95 percent were Black people. Russ points out that 62 percent of human trafficking suspects are Black, 52 percent of Juvenile prostitution arrests are Black, and 40 percent of victims of human trafficking are Black. So once again, it’s “us selling us” he says and it’s a cycle that needs to be broken.

Russ Rant: ‘It’s Us Selling Us’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

