The Center for Disease Control has warned us to be prepared for a flu outbreak that’s expected to last until May of 2020. Since September adults in 5 states have died from the flu and rates of people with flu like illnesses are soaring. The highest rate of flu like illness has been found in Mississippi.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted December 9, 2019

