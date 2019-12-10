New Ohio Bill to Allow Concealed Carry Without a Permit

A local lawmaker is pushing to pass a new law that would allow concealed carry, with no permit, in Ohio.

WCPO reports that Ohio state rep Tom Brinkman introduced a bill in Columbus that would make permit-less carry legal. It would also no longer require Ohioans to take concealed carry training.

According to Brinkman, the bill has shown no movement in the state house at this point. Lawmakers are reportedly more focused with passing bills to reduce gun violence since the Dayton shooting last summer.

Also On 100.3: