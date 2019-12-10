CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jeff Goldblum Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

The Jurassic Park actor talks fashion and movies with Joe La Puma

Jeff Goldblum Sneaker Shopping

Source: Complex Networks / Complex

Who says sneaker collecting is a young man’s game? Don’t tell that to Hollywood OG and heartthrob to some, Jeff Goldblum.

On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex, we were surprised to learn that Jeff Goldblum has an affinity for fashion and with a chess board on his person to match his Nike Sacai’s, The Fly actor reminisces about his first pair of Pro-Keds in the 60’s and talks about getting “freaky about the [sneaker] laces.” We know how that sounds but what he means is that he’s really into sneaker laces. Wait, that didn’t sound much better but y’all know what he’s trying to say.

Aside from picking and choosing some of his favorite sneaker silhouettes, Goldblum talks about the exclusives created from the films he was involved in and how he got his first pair of Triple S Balenciaga’s.

Peep the full episode below and peep Jeff Goldblum drop some pocket change on a gang of Yeezy Boosts, Vans and Off-White Air Presto’s.

Jeff Goldblum Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close