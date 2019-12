Cincinnati Police investigate stolen cars all the time. Now they’re investigating a tow truck stolen out of Roselawn.

Two people took the tow truck from Home State Towing and Recovery on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4:15 a.m.

The tow truck is a 1998 International 4000 rollback tow truck. The license plate is PKE6153.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police.

