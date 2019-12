Kimora Lee Simmons is back and ready to snatch all our coins.

She has officially relaunched Baby Phat!

Kimora made her daughters Ming and Aoki the new face of Baby Phat and the campaign sold out in 24 hours on forever21.

The relaunched will have clothing price between $70- $300

Source:essence.com

Baby Phat Has Relaunched was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted December 10, 2019

Also On 100.3: