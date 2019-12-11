CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

What’s The Real Reason Destiny’s Child Broke Up?

Whose Story Do you Believe?

Destiny's Child Concert At The Hard Rock Joint In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

We have all been wanting to know why one of the biggest selling female groups of all time broke up back in the day. There are conflicting answers to the question, Mathew Knowles has his version and Latoya, Latavia, and Jagged Edge have theirs.

Jagged Edge Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019

Source: @Mr.Flagg / Radio One Digital

According to VladTV, when asked how the drama started between Beyonce and Kelly and LeToya and LaTavia, he said. That started really from a poor decision that I made in putting . . . both Destiny’s Child and Jagged Edge on the same tour bus. Now remember, the girls are minors. They’re minors. They’re 16 years old. The guys are 21, 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors by the law. There is a certain way I have to manage that. I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.

Mathew added that Latoya and Latavia got upset and seeked new management. He told their new manager that Beyonce and Kelly do  90%-95% of the singing and he wanted him to really think twice about this new management. Soon after, new girls were introduced to the group.

Michelle T. Williams of Destiny's Child Backstage After Her First Broadway Performance in 'Aida'

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Jagged Edge and Latavia had a different version of how events went down.  During Jagged Edge’s Unsung special on TV One, Latavia and several Jagged Edge members revealed that the reason Jagged Edge was kicked off of the bus  was because Mathew didn’t want LeToya’s mom, Ms. Pam on the tour bus and Jagged Edge stood up for LeToya and her mom.

LaTavia said, We were somewhere in Louisiana and LeToya’s mother . . . was gonna ride on the bus with us. And our management was like if Pam gets on that bus, yall are gonna lose your jobs . . . Jagged Edge stood up for Mr. Pam because it’s wrong. You can’t just leave this girl’s mother. ” JE Member Richard: “We were asked to leave. WE got kicked off the bus. They ended up kicking us off and the mom.” JE Member Brian: “We were really people and he didn’t like that. It was as simple as that.” . . . Music Exec Michael Mauldin: “And then not long after, there were new members introduced in Destiny’s Child.

What are your thoughts?

 

What’s The Real Reason Destiny’s Child Broke Up?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close