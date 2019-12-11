CLOSE
How You Can Get FREE Burritos from Chipotle!

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Just in time for the Christmas season (or Holiday season, however you want to call it), Chipotle Mexican Grill is doing something extremely bold to help you out in case you are out shopping or even partying.

The popular fast-casual restaurant is giving away free burritos this week through a random code once a day on its Instagram page.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

You must text that code to 888-222, and the first 500 people to text will get the free burrito code.

The catch: Once all 500 burritos are claimed, they will delete the post on their Instagram page .

That means, whenever the code is sent out, and all of the burritos are claimed, the post is immediately deleted.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WXYZ 7 Action News Detroit and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JIM WATSON and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Picture Alliance and Getty Images

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Chipotle Mexican Grill 

How You Can Get FREE Burritos from Chipotle!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

