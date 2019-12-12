Jazzy Report: The Future Act

Senate passed a bill to permanently fund Historically Black Colleges & Universities. The Future act will provide $255 million to HBCUs every year and also eliminate annual paperwork for 7.7 million people who have student loan debt. This is great news! However, D.L. resents that most of the Black people in corporate America and high places are even asking the government for money, especially because most of them are HBCU grads. He asks, why don’t they give back to their HBCU? “it should be an honor” to give back to their institutions.

