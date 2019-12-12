Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers Of The Year

Entertainment Weekly has dropped its annual “Entertainers Of The Year” and this time around, there are two beautiful Black women who have been crowned as the best of the best of 2019.

First up is Regina King who has had an amazing year…and has the Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG award to prove it. Oh, and she’s changed the game playing Angela Abar (a.k.a. Sister Night) on the HBO hit superhero drama, Watchmen. Not to mention, she’s also a director, helming episodes for This Is Us and Insecure and is also in talks of directing her first feature film, One Night in Miami.

On her EW cover, just look at King all stoic AF, giving us all the fierce #BlackGirlMagic with those beautiful braids:

In her interview, the 47-year-old actress shared that she couldn’t wait to work with Damon Lindelof again, the showrunner of The Leftovers, which King starred in as well.

“[Lindelof] had the script delivered with a lovely note, saying that he sees me as this and would I take this ride with him,” she recalls on a recent Sunday morning during her EW cover shoot. “I started reading the pilot and five pages in I was like, ‘Oh, oh, he’s going here? Black Wall Street?’” she says of the harrowing opening scene depicting the 1921 Tulsa massacre.

“I had to just sit with that for a second because it had been something that my sister and I, for a long time, had been like, ‘Why hasn’t this story been told?’”

Next up is our girl Lizzo!

While the 31-year-old rapper and flutist has been on the music scene for a minute, 2019 seemed to be her breakout year! With number one songs on the Billboard 100 chart, a number one box-office film with Hustlers, stunning Time, Vogue and Elle covers, it’s clear that she really is “100 percent that bitch.”

On her cover, she’s giving us everything ethereal crying tears that shimmer like diamonds.

While we all know that Lizzo, who is a staunch body-positive advocate, gets her unfair share of backlash for it, but she doesn’t care. She’s here for uplifting herself, regardless of her size.

“Self-love isn’t being delusional.… Every day I have to remind myself to look in the physical mirror, the emotional mirror, the spiritual mirror. But I don’t go, ‘Do I look like this model or this actress?’ I have to hold myself to my own standards. So am I the Lizzo that I looked like last year when I was on my juice cleanse and working out six times a week with my trainer? No. But am I a bad bitch? Yes!” the most Grammy-nominated artist this year told EW.

On what’s up next for her in the new decade, Lizzo’s not sure.

“We’re in the roaring ’20s, darling, so exciting! I don’t know, I think that my 2019 really set me up for the next decade. Like there’s a lot that’s possible, and there’s a lot that’s achievable, and there’s a lot of dreams beyond my dreams that I don’t even know what’s gonna happen. Like how could I have expected Hustlers, or this cover, or any of the covers? Whatever I get, I want to hold it down and make sure that it’s always authentic, true to myself and fun. I just want to have a lot of fun in the next 10 years. I want to create things. I have a lot of shit in my head that I want to make real.”

Cheers to that. Congrats ladies on an impeccable year!

