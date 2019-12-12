Police say two people caused a disturbance that led to a lockdown at a school, and one is accused of assaulting a student and a teacher.
Investigators say Tiffany Duett and Zyell Duett walked into Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, then pushed past school staff.
Court papers say Zyell then choked and slammed a student to the ground. He is also accused of attacking a teacher.
Man accused of walking into Mt. Auburn school, assaulting teacher and student was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
