Veteran Actor Danny Aiello Has Passed Away

We lost another good one! Actor Danny Aiello has passed away at the age of 86 yr old. Aiello was also a singer and broadway actor.

Aiello played in some cult classics like” Godfather: Part II”, the Robert DeNiro baseball drama, “Bang the Drum Slowly,” he was the police chief in ‘Harlem Nights’ and he played, Sal, the pizza joint owner, in Spike Lee’s, “Do the Right Thing. TMZ reports that Danny was being treated for a sudden illness and suffered an infection related to the illness.

Thank you for all of great movies and may you rest in peace Danny Aiello.

 

