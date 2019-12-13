CLOSE
Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I'm Not Ok

Picture it: You wake up early to head to your salon appointment. Once you step in to see your stylist, she gives you pushback because your hair is not freshly washed. And scene! While I wish I can tell you this is a made up scenario, this has unfortunately become the norm.

That’s right! That is the case for many young woman who have shared their grievances via Black Twitter. For many of us, going to the hair salon is an outlet for us to relax and get some me time. So, with some stylists requesting for clients to come in with their manes already washed, it poses many questions. Why exactly am I paying you full price to do a half hair job? Is it appropriate for a licensed hair stylist to ask clients to do prep work?

While many stylists may argue that the request is their policy, in no way, shape or form is it correct or even feasible to ask of a client. The whole purpose of coming into a hair salon is to have a licensed stylist care for your mane without having to stress about it–which in essence is the whole point of making a hair appintment.

Furthermore, most stylist prefer to wash and condition their clients hair because it’s the proper thing to do and of couse, to be privy of the products being used. After all, we all know that not all products are created equal. So, why is it that many of these new age stylists are requesting for clients to comes in with prepped hair? Is it because laziness has become a factor? Or is it simply because these stylist are used to doing the bare minimum and expecting a big payout? Needless to say, I need answers.

To further break it down, for some women, taking the time out to wash and condition their own hair is simply impossible. Between juggling busy lifestyles finding the time can be quite the challenge. And on the flip side, there are some women who don’t know how to properly wash and condition their hair. Especially women who are newly natural and getting acquainted with their unique textures or others who have always entrusted a stylist to take care of their hair. Sometimes it’s just easier to trust a licensed stylist to get the job done.

While this issue has been a hot topic for quite some time, there is no telling if some stylists will get with the program and relax with the outlandish requests. It can also be mentioned that some of these stylist are not in fact licensed, and if you’re trusting a non-licensed with your mane, you may need to reevaluate your situation.

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, we can all agree that the purpose of a stylist it to care for hair from start to finish. So, requesting that clients come in with prepped hair is nothing more than a privilege to say the least.

What say you? Are you with me? Do you feel that these new age stylist have a right to request clients to come in fully washed and conditioned? Let’s hash it out in the comment section below!

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week

Continue reading 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week

If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game. As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we're seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It's great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we've seen a lot of teeny weeny afro's and short hairstyles embraced on the runway. Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style. Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!

Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I’m Not Ok  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

