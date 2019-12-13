CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Hi Haters: Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance With Cheerleaders

After drawing criticism for her semi nude photos, Lizzo states she hopes her confidence changes the way we view positive body imagery, regardless of size.

Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Lizzo may have caused an uproar after she appeared at an NBA game in a tall tee with a huge hole cut out, exposing her bare buttocks and thong—but the appearance apparently opened up an opportunity for the “Juice” singer to shake her groove thing at half court.

In a tweet posted by the Houston Rockets’ official Twitter account, the team shared their admiration for Lizzo’s confidence. “Lizzo, we like your moves! You can have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with Clutch City Dancers on the court any time.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who moved to Houston during her childhood, gleefully accepted the invitation tweeting that she would happily show up with “bells on.”

Not a team to be out done, the Minnesota Timberwolves—who were also noted in the initial booty gate due to Lizzo’s love for their star center Karl Anthony Towns, also jumped into the conversation noting that 2019’s biggest breakout star is their fan.

As previously reported, Lizzo sent Twitter in a divided frenzy last week after she appeared in Minnesota to watch the Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers wearing a black long t-shirt with an open back that placed an emphasis on the artist’s exposed butt and matching black thong.

While many championed Lizzo for her boldness, others criticized the “Tempo” rapper for exposing herself at a family event. From memes to comments, the criticism had become so loud that the songstress took to Instagram to respond, telling haters that if they didn’t like her ass—“they could kiss it.”

”This is who I’ve always been, now everyone’s looking,” Lizzo continued. “Your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life or my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know, if you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it, because kissing it makes it go away. I promise.”

Hi Haters: Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance With Cheerleaders  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close