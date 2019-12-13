CLOSE
Oh Boy: When It Comes To Dinosaurs Cam’ron Isn’t Buying They Existed

Well at least he doesn't think the Earth is flat.

Cam'ron Reveals He Doesn't Believe Dinosaurs Existed

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yet another rapper who doubts scientific proof. Dipset co-founder, Cam’ron, needs more proof than big dinosaur bones to prove they actually roamed the earth he revealed in an interview.

Sitting down with Eric and Jeff Rosenthal better known as dynamic-duo ItsTheReal on their A Waste of Time Podcast, the “Oh Boy’ rapper brought up the fact about his skepticism about giant ancient creatures. “I have fights with people about dinosaurs,” Killa Cam explained to the brothers.

When they pressed the 43-year-old Hip-Hop artist, he further expounded:

“I’m not believing nor disbelieving. It’s like, there’s no proof. Because they throw these big bones, pause, up in a museum, and then be like, ‘Yo, these are the people that were here before us …’ I mean, pardon me or whatever.”

When Eric and Jeff that those “big bones” museums throw up are indeed the proof he needs to see, Cam stuck by his baseless point.

“So these bones are still strong enough to put up in museums, and they didn’t crumble or anything like that? I’m not necessarily going for that one.

“If we get more proof on it, cool, [but] I’m not going off museum facts. I been to every museum when I was young, I’m like, ‘Word, so they just found all these bones and glued them together…’ [That] sounds like more of a money-maker to me.”

He even accused archeologists of just digging up stuff to say they discovered it for monetary reasons.

“I wish I could be an archaeologist and be like, ‘I found some s–t.’ I’d be at the beach every day like, ‘Yo, look what I discovered,’ and just make some s–t up.”

But if there is any silver lining to take away from the moment, when asked if he believes the Earth is flat, he confirmed that he does not. So take that B.o.B and Kyrie Iriving, we guess. You can watch the entertaining and head-scratching moment below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Oh Boy: When It Comes To Dinosaurs Cam’ron Isn’t Buying They Existed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

