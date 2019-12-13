CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson Has 26 Siblings!!

J. Hud's Dad Has 11 Girls and 16 Boys!!

13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Wow!! Jennifer Hudson revealed that she has 26 siblings! The 38 yr old was raised in the household by her late mother, Darnell Donnerson, along with her sister, Julia, and her late brother, Jason. Her dad was not around while she was growing up but when she reconnected with him later in life, she discovered he had more than two dozen other children.

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Hudson To Play Winnie Madikizela-Mandela In Biopic Role

Source: Oryx Media Archive/Gallo Images / Getty

According to The Guardian, Jennifer says her father was a Greyhound bus driver and the extended family is a blessing considering how she lost her immediate family in 2008. When asked what number child she was, Jennifer responded, “Oh, yes. Eleven girls, 16 boys. I’m the youngest, or at least in the last two or three. And it was always my dream – because I love family – to have a giant table with all my siblings. Just imagine the giant table! So when I turned 15, we went to go look for our dad, me and my sister.”

When asked what her mother felt about it Jennifer revealed that her mom gave her the go ahead and that her dad actually came to live with them. Jennifer said about her mom, “She said, ‘If you want to, go ahead.’ Once we found him, he moved in with us and never left us until he died. His name was Sam. He was supposed to drive me to college, but he passed before he could. That was when I was 16. I’m almost 40 now.”

When asked if she has met all 26 of her siblings, Jennifer said, “Not all. But quite a few. I’m trying to count. One of my half brothers passed recently, or was it two of them? My sister Dinah’s around, she was just fussing that she didn’t get to see Patti LaBelle. I said, Dinah, I didn’t know you loved Patti. And they got me Macavity [the cat] for my birthday.”

Wow Jennifer! That’s amazing. We wish you and your family the best and a very happy holiday season.

 

Jennifer Hudson Has 26 Siblings!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

