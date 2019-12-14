CLOSE
Keanu Day Is Born As ‘John Wick 4’ & ‘The Matrix 4’ Drop On The Same Day In 2021

Leave it up to John "Neo" Wick to have millions planning their weekend years ahead of time...

"John Wick: Chapter 3 ñ Parabellum" Photocall In Berlin

Source: Isa Foltin / Getty

For a minute there in the mid-00’s it looked like Keanu Reeves was officially washed as The Matrix franchise ended with a thud and his following films flopped like a Troy Ave album (no shots). But then John Wick was born and Keanu was once again “The One” and on the heels of the success of that franchise came word that he’d once again be taking on the system in a new installment to The Matrix.

Now we have to get ready as it’s gonna be a hot summer in 2021 as Raw Story is reporting that both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 will be dropping simultaneously on May 21st, thus, giving us the first ever “Keanu Day.”

Though it seems to be sheer coincidence that both movies got the same release date, fans are rejoicing nonetheless as it seems the weekend of May 21, 2021 is set in stone years before it gets here and fans can’t contain their excitement. Taking to Twitter to express their joy and anticipation of possibly the biggest opening weekend of Keanu Reeve’s career, fans immediately coined “Keanu Day” and caused it to trend all across the social media board with many making plans years in advance while others praising Keanu for being a model human over the decades.

All that being said, there’s a good chance that one of the movie studios won’t want to risk their Keanu film debut being disrupted by the other at the box office and might actually choose to push up or push back the release date to avoid the head-on collision, but with the hype that #KeanuDay is creating, we doubt that would be the case.

Check out the some of the tweets below and let us know which one of these films you’ll watch first come May 2021.

https://twitter.com/RegulaMuk/status/1204864866055577600

 

Keanu Day Is Born As ‘John Wick 4’ & ‘The Matrix 4’ Drop On The Same Day In 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2019 2020 Urban One Honors
