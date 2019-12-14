CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Bath and Body Works Holding Big Holiday Sale on December 14th!

Shoppers at Bath & Body works in USA

Source: Francis Dean / Getty

Bath and Body Works appears to be outdoing themselves this Holiday season.

Last week, they had “Candle Day,” where each three-wick candle was only at $9 not only online, but also inside their stores.

Now, on Dec. 14th, they are having a sale that is even bigger than you would expect.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This weekend, on Saturday, December 14, Bath and Body Works is holding a sale on all body care products.

According to Refinery 29, all body-care products including shower gels, body cleansers, body creams, lotions, aromatherapy lines, and fine fragrances are selling for $4.95 each.

Over 600 products will be affected by the sale.

This particular day, to be known as Body Care Day, and Candle Day, are slated to become annual events for the popular retailer.

Like with those candles, today’s sale is for both online and in-store.

To find a Bath and Body Works location close to you, and to see the hours, click here.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Roberto Machado Noa and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Francis Dean and Getty Images

Bath and Body Works Holding Big Holiday Sale on December 14th!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close