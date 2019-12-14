CLOSE
Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For Knicks Coaching Job

Oak did say that a great replacement for the recently-fired David Fizdale would be Mark Jackson.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - ‘The Carter Effect’ - Premiere

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

Charles Oakley was one of the top enforcers in the NBA and was a force alongside the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks but it doesn’t look like the pair are friends. When asked if Ewing would be a good fit as a head coach for the Knicks after the recently-departed David Fizdale, Oak doesn’t think it’d be a good fit.

TMZ Sports reports:

TMZ Sports spoke with the ex-NY star about the coaching vacancy … and, while he lists off a number of ex-Knicks who are qualified for the gig, Ewing ain’t one of them.

Why??

“Ya gotta be a different type of coach than Patrick,” Oak tells us. “I think he tried before and they didn’t hire him. So, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Also, why??

Oak was PISSED at his longtime friend for not having his back during his very public beef with James Dolan … and told us back in 2017, “I’m hurting because he didn’t call in and show love because I had his back for 10 years.”

Oak believes former New York Knicks guard and native New Yorker Mark Jackson would be a great fit. Jackson is currently an NBA analyst who once coached the Golden State Warriors.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: WENN

Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For Knicks Coaching Job  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

