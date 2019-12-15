Dream In Black: Smackaroni and Cheese [Episode 3]

12.15.19
A special celebrity chef helps the ladies hit the kitchen to sample some of the most delicious food of the season.

Chatter features four incredible women of faith: Dr. DeeDee Freeman-The Leader, Real talk Kim- The Pastor, Jewel Tankard-The Moneymaker, and Monique Idlett Mosley-The Mogul. In each episode, this diverse group of ladies will come together ready to dish on family, relationships, faith and lifestyle in a way that’s never been seen before. Dr. DeeDee Freeman is a wife and mother with a doctorate in strategic leadership, Real Talk Kim is a pastor, best-selling author and human rights activist, Jewel Tankard is the wife of Gospel jazz sensation Ben Tankard and founder of the Millionairess Club, and Monique Idlett Mosley, the ex-wife of super producer Timbaland, is a successful tech investor and entrepreneur.

 

Dream In Black: Smackaroni and Cheese [Episode 3]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

